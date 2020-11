California has now surpassed 1 million COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, health officials moved 11 counties back to more restrictive reopening tiers.

I know Gov. Gavin Newsom said reopening was going to be like a "dimmer switch," but it sure feels like a swinging pendulum to me.

Every time restrictions are eased, the virus spreads again until restrictions are tightened once more.