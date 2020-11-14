Jones Day Law Firm Under Scrutiny for Helping Trump — Played Critical Role in Outcome of PG&E Bankruptcy

President Trump's refusal to concede defeat in last week's election has cast a harsh spotlight on the law firm Jones Day, which is representing the Pennsylvania GOP in a fight over mail-in ballots.

The unwelcome attention has been fueled in large part by the social media-savvy band of 'never Trump' Republicans known as the Lincoln Project. The group launched a campaign against Jones Day this week, and also plans to target some of the firm's clients.

"Given the nature of these firms’ on behalf of Donald Trump and his allies, specifically that they know these suits to be frivolous and damaging to our democratic system, folks should be made aware of the people they’re in business with," Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen told KQED.

But UC Hastings Law Professor David Levine said shaming law firms for the clients they represent can be a slippery slope. Unpopular — even notorious — clients have the right to access the nation's justice system, he said, citing a concept that's commonly applied to criminal cases.

"In the long run, that’s bad for the legal system. That’s bad for much less powerful lawyers," Levine said. "It’s much less powerful clients that will be hurt down the line.”