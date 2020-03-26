Fire Survivor Resigns in Protest from PG&E Bankruptcy Committee

One of the 11 members in the committee representing victims of PG&E-caused fires in the utility's bankruptcy proceedings has resigned in protest against the $13.5 billion half-stock settlement that's being offered to fire victims.

Kirk Trostle, who is a Camp Fire survivor, submitted his resignation letter to Assistant U.S. Trustee Timothy S. Laffredi on Tuesday.

"PG&E's reorganization plan is deeply flawed and very risky for all fire victims," wrote Trostle, a former chief of the Chico Police Department who lost his Paradise home in the 2018 Camp Fire. "The plan does not guarantee fire victims the aggregate of $13.5 billion in cash and stock compensation."

Trostle wrote he was resigning because he had been advised by lawyers for the committee that exercising his First Amendment right to speak out against the plan would conflict with his fiduciary duty as a member.