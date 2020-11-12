California Has Recorded Nearly One Million COVID-19 Cases

California is on the brink of recording it’s one millionth COVID-19 infection. That’s more than any other state except Texas. This grim milestone has been accelerated by the virus’ recent uptick, with more than 6,000 new daily cases recorded in the state over the past week.

False Claims of Voter Fraud in Nevada Persist

Republicans and conservative groups continue to make unproven claims about voter fraud in Nevada’s presidential election. Some have even suggested that Californians unlawfully helped president-elect Joe Biden win that state.

Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio’s PolitiFact California

Orange County Swings Purple in 2020 Election

In 2018, Democrats were elated when they flipped four Orange County congressional seats held by Republicans. This year, the GOP managed to claim at least one back and appears to be on track to flip another.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED