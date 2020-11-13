Rare Rose Rediscovered on Alcatraz 30 Years Ago Teaches Resilience Today

A likely candidate could be James Johnston, the first and longest-serving warden of Alcatraz. By all accounts, the man had a thing for roses.

Johnston grew the flowers by his house in the 1930s and 40s. By then, Alcatraz had a long tradition of gardening; according to the National Park Service, the first records of a formal garden on Alcatraz are images of a Victorian garden taken in 1870, and by 1881, gardening had become an important aspect of daily life for officer’s families and inmates.

But Fritz said the gardens fell into disrepair and the roses withered and died off after the prison closed down in 1963.

"The Bardou Job was considered extinct at the time," Fritz said.

It wasn't until 1990, when a group of Bay Area heritage rose enthusiasts came to Alcatraz in search of rare species, that the long-lost flower was spotted peeping through a thicket of blackberries near the derelict warden's house.

At first, rose expert Gregg Lowery didn't know if he'd stumbled upon anything special.

"For all intents and purposes, it looked like a common hybrid tea rose," said Lowery, who curates a historic rose collection, The Friends of Vintage Roses, in Sebastopol. "But it turned out to be something much more exotic."

After careful analysis, Lowery and his team identified the rose as the long-lost Bardou Job.

"It survived 40 years of neglect with no one caring for it," Fritz said. "Roses are actually a lot hardier than people give them credit for."

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in the United Kingdom, curators at the St. Fagans National Museum of History in Wales (then called the Museum of Welsh Life at St Fagans) were searching high and low for the Bardou Job.

The rose had once flourished on the museum grounds. After a more than hundred-year absence, they wanted to bring it back.