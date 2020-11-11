COVID-19 Increases Restrictions in 11 Counties, Cases Continue to Rise

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise across the state. 11 California counties have moved into to more restrictive tiers. If COVID-19 rates continue on their current trajectory more than half of the state’s 58 counties could be back in restrictive tiers by next week.

COVID-19 Spreads Among Fresno County Officials

Fresno’s incoming mayor announced yesterday he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes as Fresno county’s top health official says COVID cases there are increasing, and that he expects the region will soon move into a more restrictive category.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Xavier Becerra Looks Forward to Biden Administration

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has been one of President Trumps greatest adversaries. Becerra has filed a barrage of lawsuits against the administration, challenging it on a variety of issues, from the environment to immigration to health care.

Guest: California Attorney General, Xavier Becerra