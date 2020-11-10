Could a New SF Commercial Eviction Ordinance Save Japantown?

Excluded from the ordinance’s protections are for-profit tenants in office spaces; the legislation is engineered to help retail businesses that don’t have the benefit of being able to operate remotely.

Real estate attorney Allan Low of San Francisco-based law firm Perkins Coie is helping to represent the 41 tenants inside Japan Center Mall. He also helped advise the legislation, and said that the current moratorium hasn’t addressed the issue of mounting unpaid rent, which is why the new ordinance’s proposed repayment structure is especially significant.

“The mayor's order really relied on the good faith of the two parties to work out their deals, or to resolve their disputes,” said Low, who emphasized that hasn’t been largely the case. To address this, the ordinance functions “kind of like the guard rails on either side of the road, where hopefully you could meet somewhere in the middle of the road.”

Low said many commercial landlords across the city are not coming to the negotiating table at all, which has left business owners – like Chin of Matcha Cafe Maiko – riddled with the anxiety of enormous debt, a burden that becomes heavier with each passing month.

“I'm not asking to not pay at all,” Chin said. “I don't know what's happening. The landlord is not really saying anything to us and we're just kinda hanging in the air right now... they just send us the bills that say, ‘OK, this is how much you owe now, so make payments.’ OK, but how are we going to work this out?”

Supervisor Peskin adds that the ordinance addresses this problem head-on by providing a starting point for negotiations between landlords and tenants, in particular by giving leverage to small businesses.

Community members say leverage is desperately needed in Japantown’s Japan Center mall. Dozens of public comments were submitted in hearings ahead of Tuesday’s vote, as well as many emails, from generations of Bay Area residents who expressed their treasured memories of San Francisco’s Japantown and the cultural significance it plays in their lives. The neighborhood is one of only three remaining Japantowns in the entire country.

To date, conversations with Japan Center’s two corporate landlords – Kinokuniya Bookstores of America and 3D Investments – have mostly stalled or been ignored: monthly invoices continue to be delivered to tenants, attempts by legal representation to negotiate rent repayment have gone unanswered, and now, demands for full and immediate repayment of all outstanding rent and charges have started, according to a recent report from Eater SF. Requests for comment from both Kinokuniya Bookstores of America and 3D Investments have not yet been returned.

Low said business slowdown has resulted in his clients losing massive amounts of money each month, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 per month. A particular point of contention are high common area maintenance (CAM) fees that have skyrocketed exponentially for many of the tenants over the years, and are included in the monthly outstanding invoices. According to Low, 3D Investments has already begun efforts to try to evict one Japan Center tenant.

Low acknowledged that many landlords are hurting during the pandemic as well. He noted that the ordinance also offers protections for some commercial property owners: those who own less than 25,000 square feet in San Francisco, for example, can apply for a waiver demonstrating significant financial hardship and move forward with eviction for non-payment by tenants.

He hopes, though, that the ordinance will highlight the necessity of keeping tenants in place, especially for larger landlords like Kinokuniya and 3D Investments. The survival of San Francisco’s Japantown, which was established centuries ago, depends on it: “It should incentivize landlords to realize that there’s not a line of tenants that are lined up to take the space,” he said, noting the deep uncertainty of economic recovery ahead without additional federal aid yet in sight. “Let’s try to work with the people that are already there.”