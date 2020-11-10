Saying No to a COVID-19 Thanksgiving? How to Break it to Family (or Friends)

Many of us are taught that to effectively traverse tough talks, we need to be "very decisive, and and maybe even kind of emotionless or unemotional about it," Feldman says. But rather than shying away from emotion in such a discussion, it's actually better to embrace it, and in this case, "express our genuine sadness. "

Of her own situation, Feldman says, "I needed to be able to tell my family 'I really wish we could be with you, and it's really hard for us that we can't.'" Being honest about the difficulty of the decision and the pain it's causing — for you and for your family — is the best way to ask for and hopefully achieve some understanding.

Ultimately, you're making this decision to reduce your family's risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, and it's your way of keeping them safe from harm. "That is an ultimate act of care and we need to focus on that," Feldman says.

Acknowledge That This Sucks...

Addressing the pain your decision may cause can be productive — and so can acknowledging the magnitude of it, and how disappointing it is. Over these last eight months, the pandemic has forced many people to cancel dearly anticipated plans and forgo contact with loved ones. Rather than minimizing the impact of your decision and the disruption caused by the virus that led you to make it, make it clear, advises Feldman, that this is nobody's ideal, and, frankly, it sucks.

It's perhaps become even harder to make and stick to a decision like this because of a collective fatigue with the pandemic and its pernicious ability to alter seemingly every plan in our lives. And yes, it's tempting to throw your hands up in the air and soften those boundaries you might have firmly held at the beginning of shelter-in-place.

Staying strong is tough, but you know why you're doing this: to keep your loved ones safe. Pretending it's not a big deal isn't being truthful, and you — and your family — are allowed to be saddened, frustrated or downright pissed off about it.

"If we deny that," Feldman says, "there's going to be a lot of pent-up resentment and sadness and miscommunication later on."

...But Make Your New Plans Clear

During difficult discussions, you might find that family members are holding out hope you'll change your mind — whether they articulate that or not.

Communicating that you have new plans for Thanksgiving can greatly aid your kind-but-clear efforts to let folks know you're not changing your mind.

For Feldman, ordering her own turkey for her different Thanksgiving this year was a big deal — "for me, that was kind of like a decisive move," she says, and one which she actually found helpful to communicate to her family. To introduce this conversation, Feldman says a helpful phrase might be: "I've decided to make other plans so that I can feel like I'm celebrating this holiday."

Again, you can keep it real with your family, and convey the strangeness or jarring nature of your new plans to sustain that crucial emotional honesty: "This is what I'm going to do this year, and it feels right in the context of this crazy world that's going on right now," suggests Feldman. You don't have to convey that you're thrilled with your new plans — only that you have them, and you're sticking to them.

What if Your Family Downplays COVID-19?

If your family — incorrectly — believes that the pandemic isn't "that big a deal," or doesn't think it's enough reason to forgo the usual holiday gatherings, that's undeniably a tough situation to navigate.

Trying to "convince" your loved ones of the pandemic's devastating seriousness by sending them statistics and literature probably isn't going to change their minds at this point, Feldman says. So, what can you do?

"You just really have to come from an emotional place of being honest," Feldman says. Be clear with your family that the travel process alone puts both you and them at a heightened risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 — and that regardless of their feelings about that, you're personally committed to your responsibility to keep your family safe. Be honest that you know the decision could cause some hurt, but because your priority is their safety, "you're still acting from a place of love, and that's going to have to guide you," says Feldman.

This is, after all, your way of showing your care for the people you love.

What if It's Friends, Not Family?

Because of the variance between family dynamic and friend/peer dynamics, declining to gather with friends for a "Friendsgiving" celebration will be quite a different conversation to have. In some cases, it might feel even harder to inform your best friend than your family.

Our friendships can be complex in origin, form and dynamics, so emotions between peers can be highly mixed — and can quickly get fraught. Friends can also have very different expectations from each other, Feldman says: "So I could imagine that a friend could feel like you have a sense of loyalty, or maybe a sense of responsibility, or maybe that you respect them and trust them," in a way that you don't necessarily trust your relatives. Which might make hearing your decision even tougher for a pal.