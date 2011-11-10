KQED is a proud member of
Newsom Urges Against Out-of-State Travel, Advises Quarantine for Those Who Do

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he and the governors of Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people entering their states or returning from travel outside their states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement from Newsom's office Friday said the advisories urge against non-essential out-of-state travel, ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourage residents to stay local.

On Thursday, California became the second US state to hit the sobering threshold of 1 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

"California just surpassed a sobering threshold – 1 million COVID-19 cases – with no signs of the virus slowing down," Newsom wrote. "Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians."

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a social media video Thursday, "If we do not act immediately we will soon reach a breaking point."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee sounded a similar warning.

"We have to rethink spending time with people from outside our households right now, including Thanksgiving and the December holidays," he wrote on social media. "This is temporary. We will get back to normal. But right now, it is just too dangerous to gather."

-The Associated Press

Alameda County Pauses Reopenings as California Hits 1 Million COVID-19 Cases

Public health officials in Alameda County on Thursday said they were temporarily pausing further openings to the economy following an increase in the county's COVID-19 case rate and the rise in Bay Area and statewide cases. Also on Thursday, California became the second US state (after Texas) to pass a grim milestone: 1 million cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Alameda County's new daily cases per 100,000 people has jumped from a low of 3.4 to 4.9.

The county is currently in the orange, or moderate-risk tier in the state's reopening hierarchy, but health officials said Thursday they expect the county to move to a more restrictive tier soon.

"We must exercise caution and prepare to move quickly to protect our residents and hospitals from rising cases of COVID-19," Dr. Nicholas Moss, the county's health officer, said in a statement.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation," he said. "If necessary, we will restrict activities that are higher risk for spreading COVID-19, including those in which people gather indoors without masks."

The caution comes as county officials have seen day-over-day increases in the number of new reported COVID-19 cases as well as increases in hospitalizations.

Contra Costa and Santa Cruz counties on Tuesday moved to a more restrictive tier.

Alameda County public health officials said with flu season imminent, flu cases this year will add an even greater burden on the health care system because the coronavirus and flu have similar symptoms.

— KQED News Staff and Wires

11 Counties Fall Back to More Restrictive Reopening Tiers, Amid Uptick in COVID Cases

California health officials sounded the alarm Tuesday over rising COVID-19 infection rates throughout the state, announcing that 11 counties had fallen back to more restrictive tiers in the state’s reopening system, based in part on recent upticks in their 7-day average positivity rates.

Among them, Contra Costa and Santa Cruz counties moved back into the second most restrictive tier (red), which could stall or reverse reopenings of some nonessential indoor businesses. Sacramento and Stanislaus counties moved back to the most restrictive tier (purple), which could lead to the closure, once again, of most indoor nonessential businesses.

This is the first week since August, when the system was put in place, that no county has been moved into a less restrictive tier, according to California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

“We anticipate if things stay the way they are, that between this week and next week, over half of California counties will have moved into a more restrictive tier,” he said at a Tuesday press conference.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 31.6% over the last 14 days, while ICU hospitalizations rose 29.6%, Ghaly said.

“Pandemic fatigue” might be driving increased positivity rates, he added, suggesting that as the pandemic wears on into the holiday season, a desire for life to get back to normal may be leading more people to ignore public health guidelines.

Other drivers for the virus’ spread differ from county to county, Ghaly said, but noted that contact tracing investigations show that outdoor parties have been a common source of infection.

“We tend to take our guard down. We think it’s safe because we know the people even though we haven’t seen them in sometime. Even when we start outdoors, we move part of it indoors,” Ghaly said.

He urged residents to limit outdoor gatherings to small numbers of people, while being sure to maintain distance and keep masks on.

“Our actions on a day to day can really change our own risk profile of being infected by COVID,” he said.

— Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco)

San Francisco Shuts Down Indoor Dining as COVID-19 Cases Rise

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday that the city is reversing course on reopening some businesses because of a recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

Starting Saturday, the city will once again mandate restaurants to halt all indoor dining service. Gyms and movie theaters must reduce indoor capacity to either 25% or a maximum of 50 people at a time — down from 100 — whichever is less.

City officials are also hitting pause on plans to further reopen high schools; currently, only some private high schools in the city have resumed in-person classes. However, schools that are already open can remain so, and elementary and middle schools can still proceed with their reopening plans.

“The hard choices that we make now will help make things better for us in the future,” Breed said at a press briefing. “We have to continue to make the hard choices.”

In late October, San Francisco became the first large urban county in California to be included in the state's lowest-risk "yellow tier" category, signifying “minimal” spread of the virus.

But COVID-19 cases have increased by 250% since early October, said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s health director. In the past two weeks alone, he said, the rate of infection has gone from 3.7 cases per 100,000 people to 9 cases per 100,000.

“The spread of the virus is aggressive and threatening,” he said.

Colfax added that it is not yet known if the state will move San Francisco back to a higher-risk tier, but said the city is moving to act quickly on its own to stem the increase in infections.

“We know how to beat back this virus, San Francisco,” he said. “We've done it twice. Let's come together, dig deeper and do it a third time.”

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Governor Warns of Uptick in COVID-19 Cases as Weather Cools

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that Californians should not get complacent, noting that COVID-19 in the state are increasing as the weather cools down and the holidays approach.

Newsom reported an uptick in all key indicators, including positivity rates — which have increased nearly a full percentage point over the past week — and ICU bed admissions.

But he struck a measured tone, saying that while California is seeing rising numbers, the state has the capacity to handle the increased caseload. For example, he noted COVID-19 patients make up a small number of the total hospital patients in California, and that the state still has plenty of ventilators and ICU beds available.

The governor warned, however, that several counties may have to dial back reopening plans this week following recent spikes in infections. He didn’t specify which counties.

The increases, Newsom says, are for "obvious reasons."

"People are letting their guard down, they are taking their masks off, they are getting together outside of their household cohorts, they are starting to see businesses reopen and we are starting again to see more people mixing," he said.

As temperatures drop, Newsom added, he expects to see more of that mixing — and potentially, more cases.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly will update the public Tuesday on the pandemic, and may announce which, if any counties, need to roll back their reopening schedule.

— Marisa Lagos (@mlagos)

Solano County Confirms First COVID-19 and Flu Coinfection

Health officials in Solano County confirmed that a resident has tested positive for both the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and the flu, underscoring the importance of getting a flu shot. The coinfection represents the county's first known case of someone contracting both viruses at the same time.

The individual is under 65, has no underlying health conditions, and works in "the broad health care sector," which Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas defined as not just hospitals and clinics, but nursing homes and other congregate care settings.

The infected person is isolating at home and seems to be recovering, Matyas said in a press release.

But the combination of viruses can be severe.

"With the likelihood of both COVID-19 and seasonal flu activity this winter, contracting either disease may weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to the other disease,” Matyas warned.

The good news, he said, is that you can protect yourself from the flu the same way you do from COVID-19: Stay home when sick; wear a mask; cough into your elbow; and wash your hands.

He also emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot, which can help prevent people from catching the flu or at least lessen its effects. That way, if someone does contract the coronavirus, their immune system will be in better shape to fight it off.

Marin County and San Francisco have yet to see coronavirus and flu coinfections, their health departments said.

— Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans)

3 Other States Join California's COVID-19 Vaccine Review Committee

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the governors of Washington, Oregon and Nevada have signed on to California's working group, created to independently review any COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The three governors will identify and assign public health experts to join the group.

“This [committee] is focused on the ethics of distribution,” Newsom said during a press briefing Tuesday. “Who should be prioritized? How do we allocate the supplies?”

Newsom added that vulnerable communities should get priority for receiving the vaccine as supply becomes available.

Physicians and scientists with expertise in immunization and public health were first appointed to the working group last week.

One of the group’s tasks is to monitor data from vaccine trials. The governor said the committee should not cause any delays in the distribution of a potential vaccine.

“In fact, we would argue quite the contrary. It's going to increase transparency and trust ... to make sure that we're not doing anything to meet an arbitrary deadline or meet a political deadline,” he said. “We're not just going to take someone's assurance. We're going to make sure that we are objectively reviewing and able to put our stamp of approval."

Also announced Tuesday, several counties were given permission to move into the state's less restrictive COVID-19 tiers, which govern which businesses and activities can resume:

  • Moving into the red tier for “substantial risk”: Glenn and Mendocino counties
  • Moving into the orange tier for “moderate risk”: Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties
  • Moving into the yellow tier for “minimal risk”: Calaveras County

Only nine counties remain in the purple tier for “widespread risk.” Check the status of a county here.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

