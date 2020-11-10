So Many Firsts...

Oakland-born Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, with a mother from India and a father from Jamaica, represents a number of "firsts" as she prepares to become the highest-ranking woman in U.S. history.

Born in Oakland, raised in Berkeley, with a political career that began in San Francisco, Harris has some serious Bay Area cred.

She is also the first vice president in the modern era to face the daunting task of helping rebuild the country after the single term of an overt racist and inept commander-in-chief.