Biden-Harris Supporters Celebrate Across California

People celebrated in downtown L.A. on Saturday morning after it was announced that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had won the 2020 election and Donald Trump had been defeated. The same kind of scenes played out in many cities and town across California as people gathered spontaneously to express their joy.

The Extraordinary Rise of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden now poised to become the nation’s 46th president, Vice President-elect Harris will break a glass ceiling other women, like Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin, before her tried and failed to break.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

A Historic Mayoral Win for Todd Gloria in San Diego

Todd Gloria is a Democrat and member of the State Assembly. Gloria ran a mayoral campaign emphasizing how it was time for San Diego to recognize its increasingly urban character and start tackling big problems facing the city, like housing and homelessness, transportation and combating climate change.