Bay Area Celebrates Biden-Harris Win This Weekend

Horns are honking, champagne corks are popping, and people are taking to the streets across the Bay Area to celebrate President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' election win.

Harris in particular has inspired celebration on social media across the Bay Area, as she was born in Oakland, raised in Berkeley, and served as San Francisco District Attorney. For more on Harris, check out KQED's story here.

We've collected photos and social media from spontaneous, smaller block parties and organized rallies popping up from Santa Cruz to San Francisco, and beyond. And remember: Organizers are still stressing the importance of wearing masks and staying socially distant.

Expect more updates throughout Sunday, and email, Facebook, or Tweet us to let us know if there are any we've missed.