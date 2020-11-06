Looking at the 'Latino Vote'

Despite his administration's family separation policy and history of calling Mexican and Central American immigrants "rapists" and "killers," President Trump gained ground among Latinos this election.

Even though Latinos in California voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden, many Democrats and pundits seemed surprised that people of Latin American descent did not vote overwhelmingly as a block against Donald Trump.

Whaddya know, just because people share a similar ethnic background doesn't mean they all think (or vote) the same.

While conservative Latinos don't surprise me, I'm still wrapping my head around how someone who identifies as a homo sapien could vote for a guy responsible for torturing children.