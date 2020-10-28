Checking the Boxes

The US government's treatment of migrant children meets the UN definition of torture and is no different than "if someone was beaten with a truncheon," according to a UCSF doctor who co-authored a new paper in the medical journal "Pediatrics."

Last week we learned that the effects of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy of family separation are still being felt.

I'm glad doctors are still studying family separation and bringing attention to one of the most horrific policies carried out by the Trump administration.

Separated migrant kids and parents don't need to read this paper to know family separation is (and was intended to be) torture, but it's a great reminder for everyone who is voting in the current election.