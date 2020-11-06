California's College Students Come to Grips with Prop 16's Defeat

Students who lobbied hard this year to overturn the state’s ban on affirmative action are coming to terms with the rejection of Proposition 16.

Reporter: KQED’s Vanessa Rancaño, KQED

Criminal Justice Reform Advocates Celebrate Wins at the Ballot Box

California voters gave people on parole the right to vote, and half dozen Bay Area cities passed police accountability measures. In Los Angeles, the progressive District Attorney candidate George Gascon appears to have prevailed over his rival who was backed by law enforcement.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Public Advocate at California Public Utilities Commission Recommends Fine Against SoCalGas

The public advocate at the California Public Utilities Commission is recommending $255 million dollars in fines against SoCalGas. They claim the utility wrongly used ratepayer funds to sabotage California’s clean energy goals. SoCalGas calls the claims “demonstrably wrong” and says the proposed fine has no merit.

Lionsgate and ESPN Announce Job Cuts

Santa Monica-based studio Lionsgate and ESPN, which is owned by Disney, are the latest to announce job cuts.

Reporter: Anna Scott, KCRW

LA County Board of Supervisors All Female For First Time in History

For decades, L.A. County's powerful Board of Supervisors was an all male "boys club." But things started changing in the 1990s with the election of the first woman to the board. Fast forward to this week, where the Board is now all female.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

Rideshare Drivers React to Approval of Prop 22

California rideshare drivers will remain independent contractors as a result of Prop 22’s resounding victory this election. Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft have long been split on the question of employee status.

Reporter: David Wagner, KPCC

A Complicated Portrait of the California Voter