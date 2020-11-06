On Tap This Weekend: Rain Across Northern California and Snow in the Sierra

"Any temporary structures/tents and other outdoor items should be secured today," the forecast says. "In addition, fire weakened and any diseased/drought stressed trees may be impacted by this first strong cold frontal passage of the season."

The light rain will bring some relief after a summer of devastating wildfires; record-breaking heat waves; and the hottest August, September and — early data suggests — October ever recorded.

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote on his blog that “measurable precipitation is *possible* just about anywhere in the state, but will likely be most widespread and substantial 1) in the Sierra Nevada, where the first significant accumulating snowfall of the season is likely, and 2) along the immediate coast, especially in far NorCal and far SoCal.”