Latino Support For President Trump is Growing
Latino voters overwhelmingly supported Joe Biden for the presidency, but a growing share of Latinos voted for President Donald Trump both in California and nationwide. That’s according to a poll of more than 5,000 Latinos across the U.S., taken the day before election day.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED
Prop 22's Passage Could Set a Precedent For the Future of Low Wage Work
On Tuesday, California voters passed Prop 22 by a large margin. Backed by 200 million dollars from Silicon Valley companies like Uber and Doordash, the measure makes it legal for gig companies to classify workers as contractors.
Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED
California's COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Slowly and Steadily
California continues to see an uptick in new coronavirus cases. The state added more than 5 thousand new cases on Tuesday.
Since October, California’s test positivity rate has ticked up to 3.3%.