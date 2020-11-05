Latino Support For President Trump is Growing

Latino voters overwhelmingly supported Joe Biden for the presidency, but a growing share of Latinos voted for President Donald Trump both in California and nationwide. That’s according to a poll of more than 5,000 Latinos across the U.S., taken the day before election day.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Prop 22's Passage Could Set a Precedent For the Future of Low Wage Work

On Tuesday, California voters passed Prop 22 by a large margin. Backed by 200 million dollars from Silicon Valley companies like Uber and Doordash, the measure makes it legal for gig companies to classify workers as contractors.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED

California's COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Slowly and Steadily

California continues to see an uptick in new coronavirus cases. The state added more than 5 thousand new cases on Tuesday.

Since October, California’s test positivity rate has ticked up to 3.3%.