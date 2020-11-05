SF Election May Tilt Board of Supervisors in Mayor Breed's Favor

Mayor London Breed and San Francisco's Board of Supervisors largely agree on the city's most pernicious problems — the pandemic, the rental crisis, homelessness, the survival of small businesses — but find themselves disagreeing on how to solve them.

These ideological log-jams, however, may burst open after this November's election.

Breed is considered a political moderate, generally in ideological opposition to the (for now) progressive-majority Board of Supervisors, and they're particularly split on how to solve the rental housing crisis.

Moderates tend to favor market-rate housing production at any rental price, in a bid to bring down rents through abundant supply, whereas progressives tend to favor city or developer-subsidized affordable housing with rents targeted at residents with specific income levels.

When disagreements over housing solutions or other proposed legislation arise, the eleven-member board has an ace-in-the-hole: any vote backed by a supermajority can't be vetoed by the Mayor, an advantage a solid bloc of eight progressive allies have enjoyed over the last year. Marshaling those eight members on a particular issue gives progressives an open road to author their preferred laws.