Many California Races Too Close To Call With 71% of Precincts Reported

Prop 22 Passed, Allowing Tech Companies to Deny Employee's Benefits

Silicon valley’s gig companies like Uber and Doordash spent more than $200 million on Proposition 22, and it has passed, making it legal for those companies to classify workers as contractors and deny them basic employee benefits.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED

Affirmative Action Ban Looks to be Headed for Defeat

Proposition 16, the effort to restore affirmative action in California is heading for defeat, with 56% of voters voting against it. The opponents of Prop 16 were significantly outmatched in fundraising. But opponents drew donations from more than 5,000 people. And that grassroots support may have helped them get the victory.

Reporter Katie Orr, KQED

Will Central Valley's 21st U.S. House Seat Flip Red?

In the Central Valley it's deja vu in a tight race between Democratic incumbent TJ Cox and Republican David Valadao, who held that seat for many years. The race is still too close to call. In 2018, Cox unseated Valadeo by less than a thousand votes, flipping the district as part of the "blue wave".

East San Diego's Tough House Race Too Close to Call

In Southern California, the race for the 50th congressional district in East San Diego County and part of Riverside County is too close to call. That seat came open after Republican Duncan Hunter left office in disgrace. Republican Darrell Issa currently has around 51% of the vote to Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar’s roughly 48%.

Reporter: Matt Hoffman, KPBS