California Businesses Brace for Potentially Violent Protests

Californians have already voted in record numbers. There is excitement, but there’s also tension in cities and towns around the state. Businesses are bracing for potentially violent protests, many are boarding up their windows.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

Oakland Law Enforcement on Standby for Election Night Demonstrations

Law enforcement agencies across the state are also preparing for potentially violent protests as a result of today’s election. In Oakland, Mayor Libby Schaaf says the city’s emergency operations center will be up and running.

Last-Minute Registration and Voting Tips For This Unprecedented Election

It’s finally Election Day and the California Voter Foundation has some last-minute voting advice. Even if you haven’t registered, you can still vote today, and so far, more than 10 million Californians already have.

Guest: Kim Alexander, President, California Voter Foundation