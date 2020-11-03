Make America Factual Again

No, the vote count is not ever completed on election night and, yes, you can vote on Nov. 3 even if you haven't already registered.

While millions of people are still voting, President Trump has been railing against states counting ballots after Nov. 3 and is already in court trying to stop votes from being counted.

Contrary to what Trump says is "the way it's been and that's the way it should be," states have never reported final results on election night. (Or, as we call it now, the final night of voting.)

This holds true particularly in California, where the state has until December 11 to certify the vote count.

Better sit back and wait a while ...