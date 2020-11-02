Record Turnout as Californians Vote Early

More than 22 million people are now registered to vote in California. That's nearly 88% of those eligible, and according to the Secretary of State's office, it's the highest percentage heading into a general election in the past 80 years.

Head of California's Employment Development Department Steps Down

Governor Gavin Newsom's office is set to launch a search for a new head of the state's Employment Development Department after the current director announced late last week that she'll be retiring at the end of this year.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED

Eager California Democrats Hope to Help Flip Arizona Blue

Arizona has been a reliably red state in all but one presidential race since 1948 , but this year Democrats are convinced they have a shot at carrying it. That’s prompted eager California Democrats to flood the zone in the final days before this election.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED