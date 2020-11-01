Uber Engineer Quits Over Pressure to Support Proposition 22

Former Uber engineer Eddy Hernandez said it started with the yes-on-prop 22 Zoom backgrounds that began appearing around the onset of the pandemic. Then employees were offered free Proposition 22 t-shirts, managers and executives talked about the proposition in meetings, and he got the sense that bonuses and promotions would go to people who worked on projects related to promoting prop. 22.

Hernandez said he felt a constant push to support the ballot initiative at work. He didn’t like feeling that kind of political pressure on the job. And on top of that, Hernandez opposes the ballot initiative, and he says he did not feel comfortable having that viewpoint.

“I felt like I was stripped of my voice because if I said anything there would be a conflict of interest or it would affect the financials of the company. That’s a weird place to be in. It’s something I didn’t want to normalize,” he said.