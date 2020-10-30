Still Disrupting . . .

With gig companies turning Prop. 22 into the most expensive ballot measure in California history, polling shows its passage is anything but certain.

The well-funded proposition essentially carves out a new category of gig worker that would not include the usual employee protections mandated in California.

Uber has been particularly aggressive in enlisting its workers to advocate for the measure.

Watching multibillion-dollar companies pouring millions into a ballot measure so they can reap the rewards of an app that connects drivers and riders ... sure makes the days of taxi cabs seem simpler.