Californians Turn Out to Flip Arizona Blue

"It really made me feel like I needed to be more politically engaged in a very active way as opposed to just a theoretical way before," she said.

This year, she decided to get involved. For her, the safest, easiest thing was text-banking persuadable voters in Arizona with help from the x. Even though it’s just texting, Gaddam said it was initially terrifying.

"I would say out of the first two hundred texts that I would send, a majority of them don't respond or ask to be opted out," she said.

But then there are those voters who do engage.

"I spoke to one swing voter in Arizona that was really worried about the economy. And when I sent them different questions from the Biden/Harris website that had specific economic plans, that really made sense to the voter," she said.

Gaddam said she felt good after that specific exchange. "Maybe it wasn't something that was coming through the media they were consuming," she said. "We were able to have a real conversation about it. And he got information that he might not have seen otherwise."

Gaddam is not alone. Hundreds of Californians have signed up with groups like the National Immigration Law Center, which is contacting 130,000 "persuadable" voters in three battleground states — including more than 43,000 in Arizona.

They’re targeting Arizona because polling showed the state’s large Latinx population, as well as nonpartisan women, were open to a pro-immigrant message. It's a far cry from 2016, when Republicans, led by Donald Trump, were using immigration to drive up conservative turnout.

Other groups, like the climate change-focused Sunrise Movement, are helping bring people to Arizona to canvass in person.

With safety precautions in place, of course.

"It's very, very safe," said Pat Reilly, a longtime Democratic strategist, based in the Bay Area, who spent part of last week canvassing in Maricopa County, Arizona.