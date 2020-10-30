As Election Day Nears, Cities Prepare for Unrest

Governor Gavin Newsom says that the state is taking precautions to make sure Californians remain safe, although he wouldn’t go into details. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city’s received no intelligence about possible acts of violence or voter intimidation, but that quote “We prepare for the worst.”

Mexican Consulate Speaks Out After Fatal Shootings by U.S Police and Border Patrol

39-year-old Jose Alfredo Castro Gutierrez, a legal permanent resident of the United States, was shot by San Diego police outside his home last month. 30-year-old David Villalobos, was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents near the San Ysidro Port-of-Entry. Their families of both men say they were suffering from mental illness.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS reporter

Prop 20 Could Roll Back Some Criminal Justice Reforms and Stiffen Penalties

Law enforcement groups have put Prop. 20 on the ballot. It would increase penalties on some theft and fraud crimes, and exclude thousands of people from early parole.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED