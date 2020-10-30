'A Shameful Chapter': House Releases Comprehensive Report on Family Separations

The report also found that while a formal process of separations didn't start until the summer of 2017, that spring saw a spike in family separations. The percentage of children in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) as a result of family separation jumped from 0.3% in November 2016 to 2.6% in March 2017.

While much of the report details information that has been widespread in the more than three years since separations began, it highlights the lack of communication between agencies under the Department of Homeland Security; particularly U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and ORR.

One example of this disorganization happened in July 2018, according to the report, after U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego ordered the youngest group of separated children to be reunified with their parents. On July 16, 2018, "37 'tender age' children were approved for reunification with their parents at an ICE detention facility." But, after waiting eight hours at the facility, "ICE still had not processed any of the parents." ORR officials then took the children back to the buses, where they waited until late in the evening.

Lofgren said she was struck by the widespread knowledge of the program and the complicity of people within the administration.

"All the way from the secretary of Homeland Security to the attorney general to the head of the Border Patrol: They knew that they were taking these children away and they lacked the capacity to track them with their parents or to ever reunite them," Lofgren said.

Earlier this month, court documents detailed that lawyers and advocates were unable to find the parents of hundreds of children who'd been separated in 2017.