A (Virtual) Trip to Arizona with Janet Napolitano

With less than a week until Election Day, Marisa and Scott take a (virtual) trip to the bordering battleground state of Arizona. First, Arizona Republic editor Wyatt Buchanan joins to talk about the changing politics of the Grand Canyon State and how transplanted Californians are playing a role. Then, former Arizona governor and University of California president Janet Napolitano shares how she won statewide office as a Democrat, how Arizona has become a swing state and her thoughts on Proposition 16, the California ballot measure to end the ban on affirmative action.