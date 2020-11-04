Californians Voting to Keep State's Affirmative Action Ban

Proposition 16, which would have overturned a ban on affirmative action in the state, is failing with 56% of votes against the proposition as of Wednesday morning.

Proposition 16 would have overturned another measure, Proposition 209, which voters passed in 1996. It banned the use of affirmative action by the state in hiring, awarding of contracts and granting admission to state colleges and universities.

Proposition 209 was one of several conservative measures backed by then-Gov. Pete Wilson in the 1990s. Those included Proposition 187, which sought to ban undocumented immigrants from accessing state services. That measure passed, but was later found to be unconstitutional. A third measure, Proposition 227, effectively banned bilingual education in the state. Voters overturned that ban in 2016.

Advocates of affirmative action have been working to modify or overturn Proposition 209 since it passed. They felt the current national discussion over race and social justice could help their cause. This past legislative session, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus, authored a constitutional amendment to overturn Proposition 209.

