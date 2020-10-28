Western States Join California's COVID Vaccine Advisory Group

Governor Gavin Newsom says Oregon, Washington, and Nevada are joining California's vaccine advisory working group, which will evaluate the safety of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available.

L.A. Studying Reliability of At-Home COVID-19 Antigen Tests

The city and county of Los Angeles are conducting a pilot study to test the reliability of rapid antigen tests, designed to tell in a few minutes if someone is infectious with the coronavirus. Besides being faster, the small at-home nasal swab tests are much cheaper than the tests L.A. has been using.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier KPCC

Prop 16 Illuminates Disparities Within the Asian Community

From our collaboration with CalMatters’ College Journalism Network we look into the conflicting feelings Prop 16 brings out across the Asian American community. It underscores that the common narrative we hear about Asian Americans and affirmative action is often oversimplified.

Reporter: Janelle Salanga, UC Davis