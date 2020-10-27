Two Firefighters Critically Injured in Silverado Fire

In Southern California, The Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires have forced the evacuation of several surrounding communities, and left two firefighters in critical condition with second and third degree burns. like other recent blazes, the Silverado fire might be connected to a utility company.

Reporter: Lily Jamali, KQED

Faculty Says Prop 16 Could Improve Outcomes for Underrepresented Students

This week, in collaboration with CalMatters’ College Journalism Network, we’re providing a student-centered perspective on Proposition 16. Today we hear from Marisa Martinez, a senior at Cal State L.A. about the representation gaps between faculty and students across California Community College campuses.

Reporter: Marisa Martinez