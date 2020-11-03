Navy Officials Confirm COVID-19 Outbreak on San Diego-Based Vessel

Military officials have confirmed an outbreak of the coronavirus on the USS Makin Island, a Navy vessel that normally docks in San Diego County and is currently performing its mission off California's coast. The first positive case was confirmed on Oct. 6, according to Navy officials, while the vessel was underway.

"Personnel assigned to the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)/15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (15th MEU), tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)," said spokesman Lt. Logan Taylor in a statement, but he emphasized that the team "remains able to meet its mission."

According to Navy officials, before service members arrive on the vessel, they're required to quarantine for two weeks. Then once they're on board, they quarantine again for another two weeks before the vessel can depart. If a sailor is confirmed positive with COVID-19, they're placed in isolation on the ship until they can be safely taken to shore, according to Cmdr. Sean Robertson, special assistant for public affairs to commander, U.S. Third Fleet.

But the total number of personnel who have contracted the virus on the USS Makin Island remains unclear – and that has raised concerns among some family members of the Marines and Navy personnel onboard.

It's always nerve-wracking for Nicole, whose last name we're not using for fear of retribution, when her husband is deployed. He's currently serving aboard the USS Makin Island. And during the coronavirus pandemic, her concerns are even more acute.

So when her husband told her there were confirmed coronavirus cases on the vessel, she was very worried.

"It's stressful and it's upsetting for me because I would do anything to change this whole situation if I could," she said. "You know, he'd be sitting next to me right now and not being put in those positions where he's susceptible to actually getting sick."