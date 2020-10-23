KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Uber Drivers Sue Over Pop Up Messages Soliciting Support for Prop 22
Morning Report

Uber Drivers Sue Over Pop Up Messages Soliciting Support for Prop 22

8 min
KQED News Staff
Uber and Lyft have spent nearly $100 million combined in support of Prop. 22. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Uber Drivers Sue Over Pop Up Messages Soliciting Support for Prop 22

The lawsuit identifies three messages in the Uber app that began popping up in August. One asked drivers to vote for Prop 22, which would legalize contractor status for gig workers.
Reporter: Sam Harnet, KQED 

Creative Economy Slammed by Coronavirus Pandemic, New Study Shows

A study out this week from Otis College of Art and Design found the creative economy has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. The downturn is particularly affecting Southern California.
Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW 

How California Latinos Are Mobilizing to Get Out the Vote

Nearly a million California Latinos have already voted. Sounds like a lot, but the raw numbers are not the whole story, because Latinos are nearly a third of the state’s eligible voters. And a lot of folks are working to ensure they can flex that political muscle. 
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Sponsored