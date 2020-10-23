Uber Drivers Sue Over Pop Up Messages Soliciting Support for Prop 22

The lawsuit identifies three messages in the Uber app that began popping up in August. One asked drivers to vote for Prop 22, which would legalize contractor status for gig workers.

Reporter: Sam Harnet, KQED

Creative Economy Slammed by Coronavirus Pandemic, New Study Shows

A study out this week from Otis College of Art and Design found the creative economy has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. The downturn is particularly affecting Southern California.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

How California Latinos Are Mobilizing to Get Out the Vote

Nearly a million California Latinos have already voted. Sounds like a lot, but the raw numbers are not the whole story, because Latinos are nearly a third of the state’s eligible voters. And a lot of folks are working to ensure they can flex that political muscle.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED