Proposition 22 Update and Barbara Lee on the 2020 Campaign
Political Breakdown

Proposition 22 Update and Barbara Lee on the 2020 Campaign

30 min
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Rep. Barbara Lee speaks at an election event in Berkeley on October 27, 2018. (Anne Wernikoff/KQED)

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Scott and Marisa discuss the latest on the record-breaking Proposition 22 with KQED's Sam Harnett. Then, Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee joins to share her thoughts on Prop 22, her recent campaign trip to Arizona, Gov. Gavin Newsom's potential Senate pick and what she hopes to hear from Joe Biden in Thursday night's debate.

