With less than two weeks until Election Day, Scott and Marisa discuss the latest on the record-breaking Proposition 22 with KQED's Sam Harnett. Then, Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee joins to share her thoughts on Prop 22, her recent campaign trip to Arizona, Gov. Gavin Newsom's potential Senate pick and what she hopes to hear from Joe Biden in Thursday night's debate.
Political Breakdown
Proposition 22 Update and Barbara Lee on the 2020 Campaign
30 min
Rep. Barbara Lee speaks at an election event in Berkeley on October 27, 2018. (Anne Wernikoff/KQED)
Sponsored