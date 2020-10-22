More than 4.8 Million Californians Have Voted So Far

Californians are exceptionally motivated to vote in this election, with more than 4.8 million vote-by-mail ballots already returned. A new statewide poll also finds deep-seated skepticism about a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Competitive Central Valley House Race is a Toss-Up Following Debate

The two candidates in one of the most competitive House races in California, the 21st district, which includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern Counties, squared off this week in Bakersfield.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

How Do Fire Victims Vote-By-Mail? Registrars Are Helping

There are only 12 days until election day, and because of the pandemic, all registered voters in the state have been sent mail-in ballots. But what about people who have lost their homes to wildfires, how do they vote?

Reporter: Isabella Bloom