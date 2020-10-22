Californians Motivated By Presidential Race, Skeptical of COVID-19 Vaccine Rush

Who Californians plan to cast their ballot for is unsurprisingly split by party as well: 94% of Democrats will vote for Joe Biden, while 82% of Republicans say they’ll vote for President Trump. Still, GOP voters aren’t as solid in their support for the party leader as Democrats: Ten percent of GOP members will vote for Biden, while 4% remain undecided.

While it’s great that people want to participate in the election, Baldassare said interest for the presidential races does stand to overshadow some of the 12 ballot measures — some quite complicated — that California voters are being asked to weigh in on.

“When you have this level of enthusiasm for the presidential race, it makes you wonder about how much attention people are going to pay to like the rest of the ballot,” he said.

As the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Californians are also skeptical of the federal government’s role in developing a vaccine. About two-thirds of Californians polled said they are more concerned that a vaccine could be approved too fast, without fully ensuring safety and effectiveness — just 26% are worried about the approval process moving too slow.

Baldassare said he expected this to be a more partisan issue, since Trump has been vocally pushing a vaccine while Democrats have raised concerns that it could be rushed through trials.

“But you have a quarter of the people — whether they're Democrats, Republicans or independents — saying that they will definitely get the vaccine and then everyone else, you know, with some degree of uncertainty around it,” he said, adding that California leaders will need to consider "that this is as much as people would like this pandemic to be over ... they are not, you know, all that sure about what to do about a vaccine."