Writer Anand Giridharadas on Purdue Pharma's Settlement With The Department Of Justice

The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a $8 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma, the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin. Officials say the company will plead guilty to three counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and violating federal anti-kickback laws. The deal does not release Purdue Pharma executives or members of the Sackler family - who founded the company - from criminal liability. Anand Giridharadas, author of "Winners Take All" and publisher of The.Ink, has written about how the Sacklers used philanthropy to distract for their role in the nation's opioid crisis over many years. He spoke with The California Report's Lily Jamali.