State Coronavirus Numbers Up Slightly, But Positivity Rate Remains Low

California counties find themselves on very different paths when it comes to reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday San Francisco learned it is moving into the yellow tier of the state’s framework on restrictions as Shasta and Riverside counties are being downgraded to purple after a spike in cases.

$100 Million Scholarship Fund Supports Community College Students

Students often quit California's community colleges before graduating. It's long been a pain point for the state. This week, college leaders are celebrating a $100 million dollar donation meant to help students finish their degrees.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED

Advocates Work to Mobilize California's Unlikely Voters

We are less than two weeks away from Election Day, but nearly four million Californians have already cast their ballots by mail. Those robust early returns are causing excitement among groups dedicated to increasing voter turnout, but there's a catch.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED