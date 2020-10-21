The Hard Sell

Uber used pop-up messages in the app to enlist driver support of Proposition 22, the most expensive ballot measure in California history.

But it's not just Uber.

Other gig companies like Lyft, DoorDash and InstaCart are getting their workers to advocate for Prop. 22, which would exempt those companies from state labor law and allow workers to continue as contractors rather than employees.

In most cases, supporting this proposition runs counter to the interests of workers, yet these multibillion-dollar corporations are finding ways to do it.