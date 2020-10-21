PG&E Gets Set for Another Wildfire-Safety Blackout — Likely Not the Last This Year

The agency says that wide areas of Northern California will see gusty and very dry northerly or northeasterly winds beginning late Wednesday and lasting on and off through Friday morning. Winds are forecast to be strongest Wednesday night into Thursday morning before easing during daylight hours. A second burst of windy weather is expected to set in Thursday night.

If PG&E follows through with the potential shutoff, it will be the fourth the company has executed since early September.





This year's shutoffs have been much more limited in scope than the sweeping, disruptive blackouts the company imposed last year over huge swaths of its service area.

But this week's outages are unlikely to be the last this year.

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area forecaster Ryan Walbrun said high winds that could start as early as Saturday night and last through Monday could be stronger than the weather this week and cover a wider range.

"That would include, quite frankly, a lot of Northern California," Walbrun said. "It would of course include the typical North and East Bay hills. But the potential is that this is the kind of event where the wind will actually mix down into the valleys as well, into lower elevations."

He said that would mean areas like the lower East Bay Hills and the foothills above Santa Rosa, at elevations from 500 to 1,000 feet, might see the kind of potentially dangerous wind gusts usually seen only over much higher terrain.

And the one thing that could significantly reduce the region's ongoing fire danger — a nice soaking from an autumn storm — is nowhere in sight.

"Of course we don't expect any rain," Walbrun said, adding that weather models aren't showing any sign of a pattern change.

"Looking at the freshest set of models, some of the best models that we have, that run out through Halloween or early November, they're just not showing any signal for precipitation," he said. "Not only for the Bay Area, but really a lot of the West Coast stays dry."