KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Court Rules Bankrupt Battery Recycler Not Responsible for Cleanup of Toxic Waste
Morning Report

Court Rules Bankrupt Battery Recycler Not Responsible for Cleanup of Toxic Waste

KQED News Staff
The state Department of Toxic Substances Control estimates that the Exide Technologies battery recycling plant in Vernon contaminated some 10,000 properties with lead dust in a 1.7 mile radius. The DTSC released a plan to use $176.6 million allocated by state legislators clean up about 2,500 of those properties, most of them houses., as well as schools, parks and daycare centers. Department officials say any further cleanup will have to wait for additional funding. (Source: California Department of Toxic Substances Control)

GOP Agrees to Modify Controversial Ballot Boxes

California’s Republican Party says it plans to modify but expand its ballot collection program after legal threats by California’s Attorney General. The boxes appeared in counties with competitive congressional races, including Fresno where the boxes have been removed, for now.
Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Court Rules Bankrupt Battery Recycler Not Responsible for Cleanup of Toxic Waste

A bankruptcy court in Delaware has approved a plan to abandon a battery recycling plant in L.A. County, siding with the Trump administration over the objections of Governor Gavin Newsom. The decision could leave a toxic mess in a poor community with no money to pay for cleanup. 
Reporter: Molly Peterson, KQED

Sponsored