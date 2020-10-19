GOP Agrees to Modify Controversial Ballot Boxes

California’s Republican Party says it plans to modify but expand its ballot collection program after legal threats by California’s Attorney General. The boxes appeared in counties with competitive congressional races, including Fresno where the boxes have been removed, for now.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Court Rules Bankrupt Battery Recycler Not Responsible for Cleanup of Toxic Waste

A bankruptcy court in Delaware has approved a plan to abandon a battery recycling plant in L.A. County, siding with the Trump administration over the objections of Governor Gavin Newsom. The decision could leave a toxic mess in a poor community with no money to pay for cleanup.

Reporter: Molly Peterson, KQED