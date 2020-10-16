Online Detection Tool Could Keep Ships from Colliding with Whales

Trump Administration Rejects State's Petition for Wildfire Relief

The Trump Administration has rejected California’s petition for a federal disaster declaration and relief funds in the aftermath of several recent wildfires, including the devastating August Complex Fire, the biggest wildfire in state history.

Oakland, Portland Sue Over Use of Federal Agents at Protests

The City of Oakland is challenging the Trump administration's authority to send federal law enforcement to respond to protests.

Reporter: Nina Thorsen, KQED

Civilian Watchdog Group Demands L.A County Sheriff Resign

The civilian watchdog group overseeing LA. County’s Sheriff’s Department has released an unanimous resolution demanding that the county’s sheriff, Alex Villanueva, resign immediately.

New Online Detection Tool Could Stop Ships from Colliding with Whales

In recent years these waters, especially around Santa Barbara, have gotten more dangerous for the giant mammals because of the increased danger of collisions between whales and cargo ships. In response, researchers at UC Santa Barbara’s Benioff Ocean Initiative have developed a first of its kind system to help ships avoid hitting whales.

Guest: Morgan Visalli, Benioff Ocean Initiative scientist and Whale Safe project lead