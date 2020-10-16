The Political Fight Over Voting with Dan Schnur

California's Republican Party defends its operation of unofficial vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes across the state in the face of potential legal action. Marisa and Scott are joined by KQED's Guy Marzorati to discuss the dispute and the politics of vote-by-mail in California. Then, UC Berkeley and USC professor Dan Schnur joins to talk about voting politics and whether California's Secretary of State should be nonpartisan. Finally, Scott and Marisa end the show with their thoughts on the performances of California Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.