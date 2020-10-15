Dangerous Weather Conditions Mean More Power Shut-Offs in Northern California

53,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in Northern and Central California are without power this morning. The utility has shut it off because of dangerous weather conditions that could spark a wildfire.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

State Grid Operator Faces Tough Questions About Rolling Blackouts

The agency that manages the state’s power grid is calling for Californians to conserve power today, two months after almost a million Californians were left in the dark by the state’s first planned rolling blackouts in 20 years. The agency is also under scrutiny over distribution of the state power supply.

Reporter: Lily Jamali, KQED

Democrats Cry Foul Over GOP's Unofficial Ballot Drop-Boxes

Democrats in California’s three most competitive Congressional races are crying foul over the Republican Party's unauthorized vote-by-mail drop boxes. The GOP is defending the use of the ballot boxes and the issue has gotten the attention of President Trump.

Reporter: Guy Marzaroti, KQED

Record-Breaking Numbers of Californians Have Already Voted

Every registered voter has been mailed a ballot this election and a a result, record-breaking numbers of Californians have already voted. Secretary of State Alex Padilla says more people voting by mail means election day will be safer for everyone who needs to be there in person.

Reporter: Angela Corral, KQED

L.A. City Council Votes To Develop Non-Police Crisis Response

When people are experiencing a mental health crisis, it’s often the police who respond. San Francisco and Oakland are implementing programs that would remove police from crisis response. Now the City of Los Angeles is also moving forward with developing its own unarmed civilian crisis response team.

Reporter: Anna Scott, KCRW