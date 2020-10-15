Where to See Fall Foliage in the Bay Area

How to Find Your Own Fall Foliage Gem

Relying on expert recommendations is one thing. But what if the spots you want to visit are just too crowded right now — or you want to strike out and discover your own havens for fall foliage?

If that's you, Latino Outdoors founder José González has two big recommendations: think about the types of trees that are likely to deliver you a riot of beautiful autumnal color, then consider locations in which you could see them.

To start with the trees themselves, ginkgos are a great bet for colorful branches, González says, and they can be found in many neighborhoods. "Their yellow pop, much like aspens in the Sierra, are noticeable," he says .

As for locations, for a variety of non-native trees your best options might be in arboretums and on college campuses, González advises. But you might also consider trying to find them in particular neighborhoods within your city, "if you're up for a fun urban hike."

"Otherwise, you need to look for locations that provide variability like riparian zones [like creeks], and that experience temperature variation, like an actual winter," González says — so think: gains in elevation. This, he says, is why he likes to take a look at what the Bay Area Ridge Trail offers in terms of foliage.

And if it's safe to visit wine country, i.e. wildfire isn't a current threat? González reminds you that several vineyards can really "pop with color" at this time of year.

Fall Foliage Around California

The California Fall Color project (which bears the tagline "Dude, autumn happens here too") offers not only peak foliage dates and photos online, but a crowdsourced California Fall Color Map that shows the spots where fall foliage can be glimpsed right now — and where it's about to peak.

Take a look: