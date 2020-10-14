SCOTUS Ruling Ends Census, Leaving Marginalized Communities Undercounted

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump Administration can end counting for the 2020 Census now instead of waiting until the end of the month. The court’s decision is a blow to local governments and advocacy groups, who say stopping the count now will lead to a big undercount of marginalized communities.

Trick-Or-Treating and Parties Discouraged For Halloween and Dia de los Muertos

The State of California is strongly discouraging trick-or-treating and large gatherings for Halloween and Dia de los Muertos. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, health officials are suggesting alternatives to traditional holiday activities.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

Prop 18 Would Allow Some Californians to Vote Before They Turn 18

When you turn 18 you’re allowed to do a lot of things you weren’t allowed to do before, like vote. But should California allow 17-year-olds to vote in the primary if they'll be 18 on election day? That’s what Proposition 18 would allow.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED