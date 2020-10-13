State Eases Restrictions as COVID Hospitalizations Drop

Hospitalizations for coronavirus patients in California are at their lowest level in six months. Just over 2,200 COVID patients were hospitalized as of this past Saturday compared to the peak of nearly 7,200 patients hospitalized in July. And coronavirus patients in intensive care units are now at their second-lowest level since the pandemic began.

California Looks to Florida for Guidance on Reopening Amusement Parks

One huge economic blow caused by the pandemic is the continued closure of California’s amusement parks. But across the country, Florida is reopening its parks. Governor Gavin Newsom says he’s sending California officials to Florida to see how things are going since Disney World and other parks reopened last month.

GOP Says They Will Not Remove Unauthorized Ballot Drop Boxes

California’s top election official and the state’s Attorney General are demanding that California’s Republican Party remove unauthorized ballot drop off boxes that have appeared in at least three counties in the state. GOP officials insist they aren't breaking any laws.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

PG&E Considers Power Shut-Offs As Temperatures and Winds Pick Up

Northern California is in for another round of hot, windy weather this week. PG&E is preparing for another possible round of “wildfire safety” blackouts to prevent its equipment from sparking another blaze.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED