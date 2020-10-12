PG&E Under Investigation in Connection with Deadly Shasta County Wildfire
Utility giant, Pacific Gas and Electric says state authorities are investigating whether the company’s equipment might have started a Northern California fire that killed four people late last month and destroyed over 200 structures.
Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED
Thousands March in Beverly Hills in Solidarity with Armenia
Thousands of Armenian-American protestors marched in Los Angeles on Sunday, demanding an end to a decades-old, violent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan that’s flared up in recent weeks.
Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW
State Regulators Plan to Cut Cost of Jail and Prison Phone Calls
The California Public Utilities Commission plans this fall to start discussing placing a cap on the price of the calls. This move is part of a national movement to reduce expensive phone rates for incarcerated people.
Reporter: Alex Emslie, KQED
The History of Voting Rights for Formerly Incarcerated People
This election year, California voters will decide on Proposition 14, a ballot measure that would restore voting rights to people on parole if it passes.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED