The History of Voting Rights for Formerly Incarcerated People 
The History of Voting Rights for Formerly Incarcerated People 

KQED News Staff
A San Mateo County vote-by-mail ballot in a mail slot. (Olivia Allen-Price/KQED)

PG&E Under Investigation in Connection with Deadly Shasta County Wildfire

Utility giant, Pacific Gas and Electric says state authorities are investigating whether the company’s equipment might have started a Northern California fire that killed four people late last month and destroyed over 200 structures.
Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

Thousands March in Beverly Hills in Solidarity with Armenia

Thousands of Armenian-American protestors marched in Los Angeles on Sunday, demanding an end to a decades-old, violent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan that’s flared up in recent weeks.
Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW

State Regulators Plan to Cut Cost of Jail and Prison Phone Calls

The California Public Utilities Commission plans this fall to start discussing placing a cap on the price of the calls. This move is part of a national movement to reduce expensive phone rates for incarcerated people.
Reporter: Alex Emslie, KQED 

The History of Voting Rights for Formerly Incarcerated People

This election year, California voters will decide on Proposition 14, a ballot measure that would restore voting rights to people on parole if it passes.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

