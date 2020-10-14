'Frightening to Watch': Bay Area Armenians Call for Solidarity As Homeland Faces Attack

In late September, fighting reignited in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a territory of roughly 150,000 mostly ethnic Armenians, located in the Caucasus Mountains. Although internationally recognized as part of neighboring Azerbaijan, the region has been governed by Armenians since the fall of the Soviet Union nearly 30 years ago.

At least 350 people have already been killed in the escalating military conflict over the last few weeks, with Turkish forces backing Azerbaijan, and violence spreading to the civilian population. It's the worst fighting the region— known to Armenians as Artsakh — has seen since a bloody ethnic war in the 1990s that killed upward of 30,000 people, and ended in a ceasefire but no lasting resolution.

Armenians in the Bay Area are "praying for a peaceful resolution" and "rallying together to make sure that the world at large understands," Nemet said.

Concern has also risen sharply among the Bay Area's sizable Armenian community, which includes roughly 50,000 people, following three suspected hate crime incidents last month.