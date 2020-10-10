Election 2020 and Women and the Economy

Election 2020: VP Debate, COVID-19 Impact, CA Ballot Measures

We get analysis of the first and only vice presidential debate held Wednesday night in Salt Lake City between California Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence. Polls released this week show Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump growing in the presidential race, including gains in swing states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. President Trump is expected to address supporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday, just a week after he had been briefly hospitalized for treatment of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 210,000 people in the U.S. We also discuss some of the statewide propositions facing California voters, including one that would lift a ban on the use of affirmative action by public colleges and universities, and government agencies for hiring decisions and awarding of contracts.

Guests:

Lanhee Chen, fellow, Hoover Institution

Aimee Allison, founder and president, She the People

Pandemic’s Growing Economic Toll on Women

Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor released the latest jobs report for the month of September which showed the third straight month of slowing job growth. Particularly worrying is the impact that the sluggish recovery from the pandemic-induced recession is having on women. The number of women working fell by more than 140,000 in September and the share of women working or looking for work has fallen to its lowest levels since 1987. The economic impact of the pandemic has been particularly acute for women of color. According to the California Budget & Policy Center, more than 20% of Black and Latinx women lost their jobs this spring compared to 10% of white women. Unlike the Great Recession a decade ago, the current economic crisis has disproportionately affected employers in the hospitality and retail sectors where women comprise a large share of the workforce. With many schools still closed, working mothers have struggled to juggle the demands of a job and supporting children with distance learning.

Guests:

Kristin Schumacher, senior policy analyst, California Budget & Policy Center

Prof. Gema Zamarro Rodriguez, professor of economics, University of Arkansas

“Something Beautiful: Marin Headlands”

This week, we end the program with the scenic sights and sounds of the Marin Headlands, a place of natural beauty and wonder, from stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge to the fog-draped coastal cliffs soaring above the Pacific Ocean.